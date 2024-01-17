MIAMI (WJW) — A boater who allegedly collided with another boat on Lake Erie, leading to the death of a local fisherman, is now in custody, more than seven years later.

U.S. Marshals on Sunday, Jan. 14, arrested Alen E. Gorishti, 33, in Miami, according to a Wednesday news release. He’s accused of driving a boat that collided with another boat two miles off the coast of Fairport Harbor on Nov. 6, 2016, causing it to capsize and sending its two occupants into the water.

One man was spotted by the harbor’s U.S. Coast Guard station and rescued, according to the release.

Roger Burton (Photo Credit: Family)

A search for the second man, identified as 55-year-old Roger S. Burton, was ultimately suspended. His body was found the following January along the shoreline in Conneaut.

“Roger was a hard-working man. Loving father, husband and brother. Avid fisherman and hunter,” Burton’s widow Andrea said after her husband’s body was recovered. “Also he was a Mr. Fix-It. Roger could fix or repair just about anything. I thank God for finally bringing him home to us.”

In 2021, five years after the crash, Gorishti was charged in Ohio’s Northern District federal court with seaman’s manslaughter, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years under federal statute, and making false statements to law enforcement, which carries a sentence of up to five years.

Investigators learned Gorishti was living in Canada, and that he had recently traveled to Colombia, according to the release. His return flight stopped in Miami, and that’s where Marshals apprehended him on Sunday, according to the release.

“Outstanding cooperation between the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Marshals Service and law enforcement in Canada and [Colombia] resulted in the long-awaited arrest of this suspect,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott is quoted in the release. “Law enforcement hopes this arrest brings some justice to the victim’s family.”

Gorishti will remain in southern Florida until he can be extradited back to Ohio to face the charges, according to the release.