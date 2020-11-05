Man charged for allegedly yelling at poll workers on Election Day in Seven Hills, police say

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Seven Hills police charged a man with disorderly conduct after he allegedly got hostile with poll workers on Election Day.

According to a police report, the incident happened at Hillside Middle School.

A poll worker told officers she asked Matthew Cantrall, 44, about his current address since the one they had listed was different. She said he then got upset and began yelling at her and another voter before storming back to the parking lot.

Dash cam video shows an officer attempting to stop his vehicle as he’s leaving but he keeps driving instead. A cruiser then follows after and he finally pulls over.

He was released on scene and is scheduled to appear in court on November 10.

