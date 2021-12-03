Man charged after woman struck, killed by truck at crosswalk

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A Parma man was charged after he allegedly hit and killed a woman with a truck in a Lakewood crosswalk in November.

54-year-old James A. Wolf was charged with vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine, according to a release from police.

Police say on November 22, Karen Mack was crossing West 117th Street, in the crosswalk at Clifton Boulevard, when she was hit by a truck.

First responders reportedly arrived on scene around 4 p.m. and police said the victim was pronounced dead.

Wolf was released on citation and is due to appear in the Lakewood Municipal Court on December 14 at 9 a.m.