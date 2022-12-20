STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested in Streetsboro on Monday evening after a brief standoff in a home where an altercation turned violent against two elderly people.

Jason Perotta, age 49, is charged with two counts of first degree misdemeanor domestic violence, according to a statement from police.

The incident happened on Monday at around 7 p.m. when Streetsboro police were called to a residence in the 8900 block of Portage Pointe Drive.

Officers say there was an ongoing altercation between family members including a 75-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman. After what police call “a short barricade situation,” Perotta was arrested by Streetsboro police with the help of the Metro Swat Team.

Police say the victims were not injured.

Perotta will be taken to Portage County Sheriff’s Department pending arraignment.