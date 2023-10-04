PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A man was charged after fleeing from police and getting into a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, Parma police said.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Amos Travis, was initially pulled over after police reportedly “observed an equipment violation” while he was driving a GMC SUV just after 1 a.m.

The officer who conducted the stop on Brookview Boulevard said he could smell marijuana wafting from the vehicle, and that Travis showed him a baggie of the substance. Travis then refused to get out of the SUV and instead drove away, police said.

Travis then rammed into three parked vehicles, only one of which was occupied, on Pearl Road and proceeded to run away from the scene. Police were able to catch up with the man, and tackled and arrested him.

While running away, police said Travis got rid of a gun magazine and later a handgun, which was found to be stolen.

Police said the man was injured, but did not get into specifics, other than that he had to be taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

He has been charged with failure to comply, and more charges may be added. The case is heading to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.