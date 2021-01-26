Man charged after allegedly selling stimulus checks stolen with help of postal worker

**Find out about scam warning surrounding stimulus checks in the video above.**

CHICAGO (WGN) – A Chicago man has been charged for allegedly conspiring with his brother, who worked as a U.S. postal worker, to sell CARES Act stimulus checks stolen from the mail.

Akeem Kosoko, 26, of Chicago, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to steal mail and government funds, three counts of embezzlement of government property and three counts of receipt of stolen mail following a federal investigation.

Authorities believe Kosoko recruited his brother and other mail carriers to steal U.S. Treasury checks “in exchange for payment or the promise of payments.” The checks were issued last year as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Kosoko deposited at least two stolen checks with the payee information altered, in bank accounts opened by people he recruited to be the account holders, according to court documents. Two of the checks ranged from $2,400 to $3,400.

Prosecutors say in May of 2020, Kosoko sold three U.S Treasury checks, one for $1,200 and two for $2,400 each.

Kosoko’s brother, Ahmed Kosoko, 35, of Chicago, has already been charged by federal criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to steal mail and government funds.

Federal authorities did not say where the alleged crimes took place.