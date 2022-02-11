Man charged after alleged machete attack on Lakewood store owner

Chaun M. Cloyd was charged after an alleged machete attack on a Lakewood store owner (Credit: Lakewood police)

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Police say the man accused of attacking a Lakewood store owner with a machete was charged on Friday.

42-year-old Akron resident Chaun M. Cloyd was charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, according to a report from Lakewood police.

It happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at Moon’s Food Store at Bunts Rd. and Detroit Ave.

Police say the man who was cut had confronted a possible shoplifter and escorted him out of the store when the suspected shoplifter reportedly pulled out a large machete-style knife and hit the owner in the face.

Police found the victim with a 3-to-4-inch laceration on his face. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Cloyd’s bond has been set at $10,000. His arraignment date in the Lakewood Municipal Court has not yet been set.

The incident remains under investigation.