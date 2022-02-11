Man charged after alleged machete attack on Lakewood store owner

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chaun M. Cloyd was charged after an alleged machete attack on a Lakewood store owner (Credit: Lakewood police)

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Police say the man accused of attacking a Lakewood store owner with a machete was charged on Friday.

42-year-old Akron resident Chaun M. Cloyd was charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, according to a report from Lakewood police.

It happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at Moon’s Food Store at Bunts Rd. and Detroit Ave.

Police say the man who was cut had confronted a possible shoplifter and escorted him out of the store when the suspected shoplifter reportedly pulled out a large machete-style knife and hit the owner in the face.

Police found the victim with a 3-to-4-inch laceration on his face. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Cloyd’s bond has been set at $10,000. His arraignment date in the Lakewood Municipal Court has not yet been set.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral