Man charged after Akron police say he robbed a gas station with a hatchet

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating two gas station robberies involving a suspect armed with a hatchet.
Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a robbery call at the Sheetz in the 20 block of W. Waterloo Rd.
An employee said the suspect walked up to the counter with a hatchet and demanded money.
The suspect took off on a bike, but officers found him not far from the scene.
Police arrested James Morrison.
Several hours earlier, the BP Gas Station in the 500 block of W. Waterloo Rd. was robbed by a man armed with a hatchet.
Police have not confirmed yet if Morrison is the suspect in that robbery as well.
Morrison faces charges including aggravated robbery and assault.
He’s in the Summit County Jail.
