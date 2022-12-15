**For previous coverage, watch the video above

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A 19-year-old from Cleveland faces several charges after two teen girls were shot while sitting in a parked car in Shaker Heights.

According to Shaker Heights police, Lonnel Terry, 19, has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury in the matter. He faces two charges of felonious assault along with other gun-related charges.

Police previously confirmed the incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Colwyn Road on Nov. 9.

They said it appeared the shots were fired from a truck with tinted windows. Two 14-year-old girls were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say additional charges are forthcoming against Terry in Shaker Heights Municipal Court for unrelated crimes uncovered during the investigation.