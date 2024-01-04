WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — A man accused of assaulting a Willoughby police officer during a traffic stop was back in court Thursday for a second plea hearing.

It started as a routine traffic in September 2022. Willoughby police officer Stacee Wright pulled over 64-year-old David Koubeck for going 57 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Kobeck stepped out of his Chevy and refused to listen to directions. Then, Koubeck attacked Officer Wright but was eventually detained and arrested.

Originally, Koubeck pled not guilty to several charges stemming from the incident.

Initially, Koubeck was supposed to plea guilty on Thursday, but at the last moment, he denies what he did.

That is when the judge threatened to end the hearing, but eventually, Koubeck’s attorney got his client to admit the facts and finally plead guilty.

The judge then decided to accept the guilty plea.

Koubeck faces a jail sentence between six and 12 months, depending on what the court decides. He will be back in court on March 4.