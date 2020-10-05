Man caught on video punching anti-Trump protestor turns himself in on assault charges

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump has turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for assault.

We are aware of an assault that occurred at Buccee’s in our city this afternoon. A report has been taken and detectives are conducting an investigation. If you have information, please call Denton Police at (940) 349-8181. The suspect is in the brown/red hat and black t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/WfaifE1qKu — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) October 3, 2020

Forty-four-year-old Jason Lata was booked in the Denton City Jail late Saturday and released a few hours later after posting bond.

Jason Latta, Courtesy: Denton Police Department

He turned himself in hours after a video circulated showing a man punching another man outside of a convenience store.

The video shows one man yelling profanities at another man and screaming “Turn it off!” as an anti-Trump song appeared to be playing in the background.

It wasn’t clear whether Lata had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.