Man caught on video punching anti-Trump protestor turns himself in on assault charges

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump has turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for assault.

Forty-four-year-old Jason Lata was booked in the Denton City Jail late Saturday and released a few hours later after posting bond.

Jason Latta, Courtesy: Denton Police Department

He turned himself in hours after a video circulated showing a man punching another man outside of a convenience store.

The video shows one man yelling profanities at another man and screaming “Turn it off!” as an anti-Trump song appeared to be playing in the background.

It wasn’t clear whether Lata had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral