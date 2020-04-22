Man caught on camera stealing puppy from ER nurse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD, California (WJW) - Police in Concord, California have released multiple pictures and videos in an effort to recover the puppy of an ER nurse.

Max is an 11-week-old Belgian Malinois.

He was stolen Saturday from the garage of his owner's home.

His owner Shaila Sheikh.

She was at work when it happened.

"I was heartbroken," she told CNN. "Max was helping us start over as a family. I had just moved and it was my kids and me. We had started a new chapter, and Max was an early birthday present for my son."

Police have continued to put out pictures and videos but so far don't have any leads.