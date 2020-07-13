Man caught on camera breaking into Island Time Family Fun Center in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Brunswick police are investigating after a man broke into Island Time Family Fun Center around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The owners took to Facebook to share surveillance video of the suspect, who appears to gain entry into the building by climbing through a window.

He then turns on the lights in the room and starts looking inside cabinets. At one point, he looks right at the security camera. It’s unclear if anything was stolen.

Island Time Family Fun Center offers batting cages and a miniature golf course.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Brunswick police at 330-225-9111.

