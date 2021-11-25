Police searching for 4 suspects after man carjacked at gunpoint in gas station parking lot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Beachwood gas station.

According to Beachwood police, it happened at 8:25 p.m. Nov. 22 at True North Shell, 26100 Chagrin Blvd.

Two men got out of a pick-up truck and pointed handguns at the victim. They demanded the keys to his 2019 Infinity X50. They also threatened to shoot him if he didn’t comply.

The suspects then fled in the vehicle. Two other men who were in the pick-up truck drove off as well.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Beachwood Police Department at 216-464-1234.