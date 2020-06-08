Man carjacked at gunpoint at Akron car wash

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night at an Akron car wash.

According to Akron police, it happened at around 8:45 p.m. at Wash Works Car Wash in the 1500 block of Frederick Boulevard.

The 24-year-old victim told police he was in a car bay when he was approached by two men who got out of a car with guns. They demanded his car, a maroon 2005 Dodge Magnum. One of the suspects drove off with the vehicle, while the other fled in another vehicle.

The men are described as being between 25 and 30 years of age. One suspect was thin and wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. The second suspect was wearing a gray T-shirt and basketball shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Callers can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.