**Related Video Above: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lakewood.**

(WJW) – It was one miracle after another when a Florida man landed a $4 million prize after the birth of his grandchild.

James Devine, of Estero, was visiting family with his wife in Massachusetts after their grandchild was born.

During the trip, Devine bought a ticket for the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” from a Nouria gas station in Chicopee.

That ticket turned out to be a massive winner.

Devine decided to take the $2.6 million cash option.

According to Massachusetts Lottery, Devine intends to buy a new golf cart with his winnings to drive around their Florida community.

The gas station will also receive a $40,000 bonus after selling the winning ticket.