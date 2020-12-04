Man brightens up Sandusky street with holiday train garden

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– It started in the basement of Don Myers’ home in Edgewood Maryland home quite a few years ago.

He’s been setting up train displays for Christmas since he was a kid. He kept doing it to entertain his children and then his grandchildren But he wanted to go even bigger so took the display outside for the neighborhood to enjoy and to help raise money for the volunteer fire department.

Now that he’s retired and moved to Sandusky, he’s brought his Maryland holiday train garden to his Meigs Street front yard.

“It took about three weeks to put together and a lot of it is synchronized with the lights and the trains, so they come on together and I’m able to run the trians by themselves as well.” Myers said.

He forgot to mention the 8,000 lights, and small army of little figures, cars and other things hidden in the grass and in the trees. There are trains, Ferris wheels and even a working roller coaster all made out of K’NEX blocks and tracks. After all, he’s a big roller coaster guy so it’s not too much of a coincidence that he moved within walking distance of Cedar Point.

It’s very impressive by day. But at night it turns into something special.

“It brightens up the place. You need a little more light to find Daffy as well” Myers said.

Oh yeah, Daffy. Myers hides him in a different place every day to give the kids a chance to find him to win a candy cane.

He said that’s what this is all about anyway, giving folks a smile at Christmas.

Next year, he said he’d like to go even bigger because he’s retired and has the time. But more importantly he just wants people to be happy especially at a time when so many things seem dark, folks need to be reminded that a little light can always shine through.

“Come on by, find a parking spot and take a look ” Myers said.

Myers said he’s keeping the display lit until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. if there weather is good. He said if you do come by, just be respectful of his neighbors.

