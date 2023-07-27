HARLINGEN, Texas (WJW) – In a heart-stopping incident earlier this week, a baby was saved from a scorching hot car in southern Texas after the child’s family accidentally left the keys inside the vehicle.

The dramatic rescue took place in the parking lot of a grocery store located in Harlingen.

Video from PEOPLE was captured on camera by a concerned bystander, the footage shows a crowd gathering around the car, working together to break the front windshield using various tools.

Finally, the windshield is split open, and a woman climbs in to get the baby.

The incident unfolded on a day when the heat index soared above 100 degrees, amplifying the danger for the trapped child. The exact duration the baby spent inside the vehicle before being rescued remains unclear. However, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration, it takes as little as 10 minutes for a car’s temperature to rise by 20 degrees.