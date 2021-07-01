Man bit off part of victim’s ear during fight: Elyria police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested and charged after Elyria police say he bit off part of another man’s ear.

According to a police report, on Tuesday, officers were called to Furnace Street for two men who were fighting.

Officers were told a man had kicked down the front door of a residence, and then bit off a man’s ear. They were told the suspect — later identified by police as Ricky Michaels — took off on a motorcycle.

Police found the victim covered in blood, according to the report which also stated the man had part of his right ear completely bitten off. He also had bite marks on his arm, and cuts on his face and neck.

A woman at the home told police the suspect is her children’s father and she had been living with the victim.

A short time after the incident, police said they located Michaels. According to the police report, the suspect was heard saying, “she took the kids and wouldn’t let me see them. I went over there and her new boyfriend didn’t like that so we fought.. I bit him.”

Michaels was arrested on charges of felonious assault and aggravated burglary.