Man attempts to rob bank in Beachwood, leaves with nothing

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A man is wanted for an attempted bank robbery in Beachwood.

It happened Thursday around 2:15 p.m. at the Peoples Bank in the 24400 block of Chagrin Blvd.

According to the FBI, a man jumped over the teller counter, opened a bag and said, “Money.”

The teller responded, “I can’t.”

The suspect then tried to open two drawers in the teller’s station but was unsuccessful and left the building.

If you have any information that can help, call Beachwood police at (216)464-1234.

You can leave an anonymous tip.