Man attacks woman in South Euclid Walmart parking lot: police

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– The South Euclid Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a woman was attacked at the Walmart on Warrensville Center Road.

It happened just after noon on Monday. The victim was loading her groceries into her car, when the suspect ran up from behind, grabbed her and took her necklace, police said. The woman fought with the man before he got away.

Police said he was driving a van, possibly a Chevrolet E-350, with a tow hitch and a padlock on the rear doors. There was damage to the rear, driver’s side wheel well.

Investigators released photos of the suspect and the van on Thursday.

(Photo courtesy: South Euclid police)

(Photo courtesy: South Euclid police)

(Photo courtesy: South Euclid police)

Anyone with information should call South Euclid police.