Man attacks four others in homeless camp with saw, Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that an altercation at a homeless camp took place last night, leaving multiple people injured.

Deputies arrived at a wooded area off of North Ridge Road around 12:15 a.m., after a woman covered in blood was reportedly seen in the area yelling for help. The woman was quickly located and an investigation ensued.

A man reportedly used a hand-held saw to injure the woman and three other men who were all living in a nearby homeless camp, deputies said. All of the victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from “moderate to severe and life threatening,” deputies said.

Deputies soon also tracked down the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and then taken to the Lake County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office, and charged with felonious assault.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident, and more charges may be forthcoming.

Read the full report below:

