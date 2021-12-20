Man attacked, stabbed and robbed in downtown Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for suspects in an attack on a man who was sleeping downtown Friday.

Police say around 7:30 a.m., someone called police about the man who was in the 100 block of S. Main St.

Officers found him with multiple slash and stab wounds and possible broken bones.

The victim is 57-years-old.

He told police two men assaulted and robbed him near Cascade Plaza.

The victim is expected to survive and was taken to the hospital.

If you have information, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490, The Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS or text your tips to TIPSCO at 274637.