AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man reported being beaten and robbed by juveniles Thursday night in Akron.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, a 61-year-old man reported that he was riding a motorized bike on Hammel Street around 8:20 p.m. when four juveniles confronted him.

One suspect threw a “brick-like object” at the victim, which caused him to fall off the bike, according to the release.

According to the release, the suspects reportedly punched and kicked the victim several times before one suspect got on the bike and rode off.

The victim’s cell phone was also stolen and the other suspects fled on foot, according to the release.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries and declined further treatment.

This incident is still under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.