Man arrested on charges of killing Yorkie

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain police report a suspect has been arrested on felony animal cruelty charges for killing a dog.

William F. Schramm, 36, is facing cruelty to animals charges under Goddard’s Law.

Courtesy: Lorain Police Department

According to investigators, Schramm killed a 5-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Sophia that was owned by his girlfriend.

An incident report states the owner found Sophia bruised, bloodied and unresponsive Saturday at her home on Cromwell Drive.

The report states Sophia died at an animal clinic Sunday and the dog’s owner contacted police.

Schramm claimed he tripped over a broom and mop and landed on Sophia and other dogs and “the dogs seemed fine, so he left,” according to the report.

However, the report states evidence contradicts his claim.