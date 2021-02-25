Man arrested in triple homicide, child abduction; motive unknown

This booking photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center, in Arkansas, shows Hunter Chenoweth. Authorities say three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northeast Arkansas, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, but the child was found hours later, unharmed, and Chenoweth has been arrested in the case. (Washington County Detention Center via AP)

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas (WJW) – Within hours of a child abduction and triple homicide, Arkansas State Police arrested a suspect in the case.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office contacted the state police on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. when the bodies of three people were found in a home.

The victims were ages 59, 51, and 26.

An infant was also missing from the home.

By 10 p.m. a vehicle matching the description of a car believed to be used in the crime was seen driving on the interstate about three hours from the scene.

Investigators say the passenger got out with a rifle.

Troopers snuck from behind the vehicle and seized the suspect.

He’s been identified as Hunter Chenoweth, 22.

The driver of the vehicle was a woman.

Also in the van, was the abducted infant.

The baby was not hurt.

The woman has not been charged.

The suspect shares the same last name of two of the victims, but investigators have not said if they are related.

Hunter Chenoweth is in jail and expected to face a judge Thursday.