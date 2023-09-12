*Attached video: Euclid police investigating after 10-year-old girl shot

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A 32-year-old Euclid man is now facing a felonious assault charge in connection with a shooting that injured a 10-year-old girl.

Kenneth Hatten-Moreland was arraigned Tuesday in Euclid Municipal Court. His bond was set at $150,000.

Police say around 2:30 p.m. Monday gunfire “erupted” from a home on Halle Drive in Euclid.

Kenneth Hatten-Moreland_mugshot

“Children had just been released from a nearby elementary school,” Captain Mitch Houser said. “A 10-year-old student from that school was standing in her yard, several houses away from where the gunfire originated, and was struck in her arm by a bullet. She was rushed to an area hospital and is now home, recovering from the gunshot wound. The victim was not an intended target of the gunfire.”

Police are not yet saying the motive for the shooting.

The case remains under investigation. Hatten-Moreland is due back in court soon.