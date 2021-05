AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect in the shooting at a birthday celebration in Akron.

Marriece Ellis, 29, was wanted on felonious assault charges. He was taken into custody on Tuesday at a house on Concord Avenue.

Marriece Ellis (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Ellis shot a 27-year-old woman in the leg during a party in the area of Wildwood and Hoye avenues on April 27, Akron police said.

The victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital for treatment.