PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A man is in custody after a standoff situation in Painesville that placed the school district on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

According to Painesville police, officers were called to the 200 block of Liberty Street just after 1 p.m. for reports that a woman was attacked by her boyfriend with a knife.

First responders treated the 18-year-old victim at the scene, but investigators say the suspect barricaded himself in his upstairs apartment.

With help from the Lake County SWAT team, police say the standoff ended peacefully and the suspect, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Lake County Jail.

He’s charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. He will make an appearance in Painesville Municipal Court later this week.

Out of caution, the Painesville City Local School District held students from dismissal during the standoff.