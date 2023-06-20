KELLOGG, Idaho (WJW) – The Idaho State Police department is investigating a quadruple homicide.

Investigators responded to a home on Father’s Day in Kellogg.

Four individuals were found dead in a residence, and a 31-year-old male suspect was detained in connection with the deaths. All the victims were shot, according to ISP.

“Investigators are releasing that the suspect is the neighbor of the victims,” state police said. “However, neither the relationships between the parties nor the suspect’s motive will be confirmed by law enforcement until after the initial court appearance.”

The identities of the victims have not been released yet. The suspect has also not been identified. He’s been booked in the Shoshone County Jail.

Authorities say they are confident that all parties involved have been identified, and there is no danger to the community.

“Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting,” said District 1 Investigations Lieutenant Paul Berger.

Sunday’s shooting in Kellogg happened about 70 miles from a quadruple homicide in Moscow, where suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing four undergraduates at the University of Idaho in November.