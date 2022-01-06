Man arrested in murder of uncle

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS – A 26-year-old man is being held in jail on a million-dollar bond in connection with the murder of his uncle.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said George C. Horne II was arrested Sunday evening on an aggravated murder charge, a few hours after he is accused of stabbing his uncle, Antoine Johnson, 29, inside a home on Washington Boulevard.

Police say they responded to the home around 5:47 Sunday evening and found Johnson by the back door of the home. Officers immediately started first aid until the arrival of EMS. Johnson was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Horne is due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.