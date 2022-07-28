PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators have arrested a Lake County man for the murder of a popular long-time business owner in Painesville.

Police found 65-year-old Tim Meola murdered inside his Mentor Avenue home while conducting a welfare check on Sept. 7, 2019.

Meola was a popular figure in the community as the owner of Meola’s Catering and Guyreino’s Deli in Ashtabula.

The suspect’s identity will be released after his initial appearance in court. He’s being held without bond.

The Painesville Police Department collaborated with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force to make the arrest.