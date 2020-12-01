Man arrested in murder of 1-year-old boy in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police on Tuesday announced an arrest and charges in the murder of a one-year-old boy.

Ace Lucas and his twin brother, Arcel, were shot in July. Ace passed away. It happened around 2:30 a.m. July 22 on Clarendon Ave. SW.

Arcel Lucas with picture of brother, Ace

Police say Trejuan Johnson, 23, was taken into custody Monday and is charged as being one of the persons involved in the homicide, according to a release.

Trejuan Johnson (courtesy: Canton police)

Johnson was charged with the following: two counts of murder with a firearm specification, six counts of felonious assault, one count of improperly discharging a firearm into or at a habitation, and one count of having weapons under disability.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the other suspects involved to contact the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

