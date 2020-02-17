Man arrested in Lorain drug raid

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A Lorain man was arrested on Monday following a month-long drug investigation.

Lorain police said concerned residents notified them of possible drug activity at a house on Garden Avenue, which lead to Monday’s raid. During the search, officers found two firearms and narcotics, police said.

They arrested 41-year-old Karis Hampton on charges of trafficking in cocaine. Police said more charges could be forthcoming.

A woman and two children, ages 4 and 6, were home at the time.

The Lorain Police Narcotics Unit encourages residents to report suspected drug activity in their neighborhood by calling 440-204-2108 or texting TIP411.