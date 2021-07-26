Man arrested in hit-skip death of a mother, family dog appears in court

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — The man accused in the hit-skip death of a woman and her family dog pleaded not guilty to his charges Monday.

Christopher McAndrew, 27, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide in the case.

Police say Jennifer Lynne Boreman was walking with two children and the dog on Township Road 1031 around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said McAndrew’s pick-up truck hit and killed Boreman and the dog.

One of the children was treated at UH Rainbow Babies.

After a tip from the public, authorities found the vehicle they believed was involved in the crash on Wednesday night, and McAndrews was arrested.