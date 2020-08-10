Man arrested in deadly home invasion in Akron

AKRON, Ohio, (WJW) – Akron police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly home invasion and robbery.

It happened in June of 2019.

Police say Martino Livingston, 34, was suspected in the incident.

Martino Livingston

Four people were shot inside a home in the 900 block of Rowe St.

One person was killed.

On Saturday, August 8, 2020, members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle in the area of E. Thornton St. and Grant St.

Livingston was inside the car and arrested, according to a press release.

He was booked in the Summit County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated murder.

