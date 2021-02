AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police have made an arrest in a deadly home invasion.

On December 19, 2020, officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 800 block of Wall St.

A 31-year-old was killed and a 34-year-old man was shot.

The shooting victim was identified as Terrance Vandiver.

Detectives linked Joseph Pickney, 32, to the home invasion and homicide.

Joseph Pickney, Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Pickney was arrested in Canton.

He’s now been booked in the Summit County Jail on charges of murder and felony assault.