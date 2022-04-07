The victim is the brother of a Cleveland Browns linebacker

***The video above is from a previous report***

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to the homicide of a Cleveland Browns linebacker’s brother.

33-year-old Hampton resident Ronald Ivan Scott was arrested in Orlando, Florida, Hampton police announced Thursday night.

He remains in custody at the Orange County Jail and is charged with murder and arson.

Scott’s arrest comes two days after 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah was found dead inside a home in Hampton, Virginia. Officials found evidence of a fire in the home as well.

The victim is the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

He attended William & Mary and also played football there. He graduated in 2020. Both Owusu-Koramoah brothers went to Bethel High School in Hampton.