CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Canton Friday night.

According to the Canton Police Department, officers were called to a shooting in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue NE around 10:30 p.m.

When they got there, officers found the victim, 37-year-old Dontae Crayton, inside the home with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

First responders took him to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Savier Smiley, was found and arrested at a residence nearby. He’s charged with one count of murder.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information should call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.