AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An arrest was made in connection with the shooting death of 8-year-old MiKayla Pickett, who was attending a birthday party in August 2020 when she was killed.

Robert Scott, 22 was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Akron police said he was tracked down in Michigan.

“Never thought someone would be found responsible,” said Edward Pickett, MiKayla’s father. “Long time coming, can’t express my feelings, it’s weighted heavy on my heart. I have some closure now.”

Pickett and another 14-year-old girl were “caught in a hail of gunfire” outside a Roselle Avenue home on Aug. 14, 2020.

The lead Akron police detective on the investigation said two other men believed to be connected to the shooting, 21-year-old Emahni Thomas and 37-year-old Donte Farmer, are currently incarcerated on unrelated crimes and will now face additional charges.

“MiKayla Pickett’s death was devastating to our entire community,” Mayor Dan Horrigan is quoted in a news release. “I know the residents of Akron, especially those who knew MiKayla, are relieved to hear that an arrest has been made in this case. … I hope this arrest can lead to justice for MiKayla, and my thoughts and prayers are with her entire family now.”

Police said Scott was identified as a person of interest early on in the investigation, but leads grew cold until witnesses recently came forward. Investigators are still seeking additional suspects who may have been involved, police Chief Steven Mylett said Friday.

“But the bottom line is this, for nearly three years, someone knew who was responsible for Mikayla’s murder and said nothing,” he is quoted in the release. “Every violent death in this city needs to be solved, and the offenders brought to justice, but when a child is killed in this city, we all must do everything we can to identify the offender and bring them to justice quickly.”

Mylett said the death of 4-year-old Journei Tolbert — killed last July when shots were fired into a crowd along Princeton Street — also remains unsolved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website

