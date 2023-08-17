EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Police arrested a man accused of stabbing another customer at a Walmart in Eastlake Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Walmart on Vine Street around 1:12 p.m. for reports of a stabbing inside the store.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly stabbed another man who came in with him.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Cuyahoga County resident, was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Hillcrest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing remains under investigation at this time.