CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found a man is now facing charges after a brutal attack on two women at an RTA bus stop in downtown Cleveland in broad daylight.
Comments outlined in court records show the investigation could also lead to charges for a hate crime.
RTA Police arrested Sergio Owens and charged him with felonious assault.
The complaint filed by RTA Police said, on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., Owens went into a bus shelter at Ontario and South Roadway off Public Square.
The court record shows Owens, then, said, “White people must go!”
Police say Owens went on to attack a 54-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman.
The victims went to the hospital to be treated for “possible concussions” and a “possible fractured jaw.”
Owens is an African-American male and, the I-Team learned a grand jury will consider more charges including anything related to a hate crime.
A city judge on Friday ordered Owens to be held in jail on a $100,000 bond.