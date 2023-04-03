CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found a man is now facing charges after a brutal attack on two women at an RTA bus stop in downtown Cleveland in broad daylight.

Comments outlined in court records show the investigation could also lead to charges for a hate crime.

RTA Police arrested Sergio Owens and charged him with felonious assault.

The complaint filed by RTA Police said, on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., Owens went into a bus shelter at Ontario and South Roadway off Public Square.

The court record shows Owens, then, said, “White people must go!”

Police say Owens went on to attack a 54-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman.

The victims went to the hospital to be treated for “possible concussions” and a “possible fractured jaw.”

Owens is an African-American male and, the I-Team learned a grand jury will consider more charges including anything related to a hate crime.

A city judge on Friday ordered Owens to be held in jail on a $100,000 bond.