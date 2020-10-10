Man accused of throwing fire extinguisher through window at BMV in Avon Lake, police say

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Avon Lake police recently arrested a man for allegedly throwing a fire extinguisher through a window at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

According to the department, it happened on September 30 at the BMV off Walker Rd.

When officers arrived on scene, they were told an irate male threw the extinguisher through one of the windows and then left in an SUV.

They were able to stop the vehicle on Lake Rd. and take the suspect into custody.

He was charged with criminal damaging and menacing.

