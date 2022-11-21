CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for stealing from a new home construction site on Concord-Hambden Road in Concord Township.

Between November 15 and November 18, $43,500 worth of building supplies, siding and tools were reported stolen from the property of 11393 Concord-Hambden Rd., according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were also told about a suspicious man on that same property Saturday. Deputies responded to the scene and found the suspect loading stolen siding into his vehicle.

Andrew Ingram, 28, was taken into custody and also found to be in possession of methamphetamines and illegal drug paraphernalia, the release said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau interviewed Ingram and he admitted that he was involved in all of the incidents of theft at the Concord Twp. construction site, the release said.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted several search warrants and recovered nearly all of the stolen property. That property will be returned to the construction sites, the release said.

Ingram is set to be arraigned Monday on breaking and entering, theft, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.