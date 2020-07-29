Man arrested for Mayfield Heights carjacking

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A man is facing federal carjacking charges in connection with a June incident in Mayfield Heights.

Mayfield Heights police officers responded to Eastgate Plaza on June 22 just after 3:30 p.m. on a report of a carjacking.

Police say a suspect attempted to carjack several vehicles and eventually forced a woman out of her Hyundai Elantra when he pointed a gun in her face.

Federal agents said Wednesday that James Bell III faces charges for the incident.

The arrest was announced as part of an Operation Legend press conference.

Operation Legend involves federal officers and funding to help police departments combat violent crime.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8