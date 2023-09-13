SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team learned that Sandusky police arrested a 22-year-old man Wednesday accused of leaving more than a dozen flyers that contained racist and hateful messages on the doorsteps of several homes.

Austin Rogers was taken to the Erie County Jail and is facing several charges, including ethnic intimidation.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said in the last few days, Rogers left more than a dozen flyers at homes on East Washington and Curran streets.

“We took this very seriously,” Oliver said. “It is absolutely disgusting behavior. There is no place for this in our community and it won’t be tolerated. I am very proud of our officers and their tenacity in arresting this subject almost immediately after we started learning what was taking place.”

The chief said the flyers were inside a plastic bag that was either filled with rice or rocks.

“These flyers contained racist language and hateful comments against the Black community, there was hateful comments against the Jewish community and hateful comments on the flyers against the LGBTQ+ community,” Oliver said. “Police also found several more flyers that are on his printer. They found a giant bag of rice, we found a package of plastic bags so we are confident we got who was involved. “