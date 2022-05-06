MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Maple Heights Police Department says a man is in custody for shooting and killing a woman.

Officers responded to 17501 Broadway Ave. Thursday around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a woman who had been shot.

They found a woman who had been shot in the chest.

She died at the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told police the suspect drove away in a vehicle after the shooting.

Police in North Randall arrested the suspect at a gas station about 90 minutes later.

The suspect has not been identified.

The police department is working to notify the next of kin before identifying the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at (216)587-9624 or detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.