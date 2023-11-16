NORTH BRANFORD, Connecticut (WJW) – A police department in Branford, Connecticut is investigating the death of a dog.

Police say they responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute on November 13.

When officers were on the way to the home, the dispatcher told them that a man who lived in the home had killed his daughter’s dog with an “unknown weapon.”

Arnaldo Silva, Courtesy: North Branford Police Department

Officers saw a blood trail from the living room and down the hallway to Arnaldo Silva’s bedroom.

Police say Silva was also covered in blood.

Police found Silva’s daughter’s 2-year-old bulldog dead and also found a bloody kitchen knife in the dog’s kennel.

An autopsy is being performed on the dog.

Silva faces charges related to cruelty to animals. He’s being held without bond until his initial appearance on Thursday.