Man arrested for grabbing teen girl at Hopkins Airport arraigned

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man arrested for grabbing a teen girl at Hopkins Airport appeared in court Tuesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

19-year-old David Harze was charged with abduction, a third-degree felony, according to Cleveland Municipal Court.

The FOX 8 I-Team reported on Monday that the girl told police a stranger asked for her phone number. Then, she said, he put his face next to hers, tried to pull her close to him to kiss her, and then “continued grabbing her arm several times” to keep her from getting away while she cried for help.

Multiple sources say that witnesses saw what was going on and broke it up, according to the I-Team.

Cleveland Police then arrested Harze.

He was ordered to have no contact with any female stranger or show up at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

The case was sent over to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

He is being held in the Cuyahoga County jail.