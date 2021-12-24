Man arrested for drunk driving after crash that injured 2 children: Ashland County sheriff

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man for drunk driving at the scene of an truck versus buggy accident that injured two children.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday on SR 96 near TR 1443, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the driver of a 2010 Dodge truck allegedly rear ended the buggy that had three flashing lights on it.

The buggy was heavily damaged and two children, ages 5 and 7, were injured.

The truck’s driver, who was not reported injured, failed the field sobriety test and was arrested for OMVI, according to officers.

When the suspect arrived at the Ashland County Jail, deputies say his breathalyzer test results showed he was two times over the legal limit.

There are no other reported injuries.

The sheriff’s office reminds drivers to be vigilant while driving.